Now 10-for-10 in PBR Canada competition in 2020, Buttar’s third consecutive event win propels him to a season-best, 100.5-point lead atop the national standings

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta – In front of a sold-out, Saturday-night crowd inside the ENMAX Centre, Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan) continued his flawless 2020 season, delivering a perfect 3-for-3 performance to win the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Monster Energy Tour’s South Country Co-op Showdown in Lethbridge, Alberta.

With his sights firmly affixed on capturing his first PBR Canada Championship, Buttar entered the Lethbridge event the No. 1-ranked rider in Canada. The Saskatchewan man ascended to the top spot after winning two events prior, first on the Touring Pro Division in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, followed by a victory on the Monster Energy Tour in Calgary, via a combined 6-for-6 showing.

Once inside the raucous ENMAX Centre, Buttar recorded his seventh consecutive 8-second effort when he made the 8 aboard Big Tymer (Vold Rodeo) for 84.5 points in Round 1.

In Round 2, Buttar surged to the top of the event leaderboard when he covered re-ride draw Kubota’s Big Orange Tractor (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls) for 87.5 points.

In possession of the first pick in the championship round bull draft, the 27-year-old seized his opportunity to select a bovine athlete opponent known for propelling riders to crucial wins — two-time PBR World Finals bucker Tykro Pound Sand (Wild Hoggs/Corey Chmelnyk).

After having propelled Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) to both the 2019 PBR Canada Finals event win and 2019 PBR Canada Championship last November in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Tykro Pound Sand elevated Buttar to the season-launch Monster Energy Tour event win in late January in Calgary.

The clash of accomplished athletes again yielded a moment that won’t soon be forgotten.

As the last duo to explode from the chutes, Buttar covered Tykro Pound Sand, this time for an 86-point score.

Buttar, who also rode in Friday night’s 5/5 Bucking Battle and was the only rider to be flawless in the main event, is now a perfect 10-for-10 in Canadian competition in 2020.

His latest event-winning performance yielded him a pay cheque for $5,391.13, 84 Canadian and 30 world points.

Buttar now holds the largest lead of the season atop the national standings, 100.5 points in front of Canada’s No. 2-ranked rider.

Finishing a season-best second, Brock Radford (De Winton, Alberta) earned $4,294.63, in addition to 74 Canadian and 20 world points.

On Saturday night, the home province favorite rebounded from a close 7.19-second, Round 1 buckoff from All Business (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) with a Round 2-winning, 88-point trip atop Power Dozer (Skori Bucking Bulls).

Radford then recorded his second qualified ride on the final night of competition when he covered Hanna Motors Homeboy (Skori Bucking Bulls) for 86.5 points in the championship round.

After beginning the event ranked No. 5 in Canada, Radford gained considerable ground, rising to No. 2 in the national standings.

Third was two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert (Ponoka, Alberta).

Much like Radford, the veteran rider’s efforts in Lethbridge were headlined by two qualified rides on Saturday night, following a disappointing Round 1 buckoff.

In Round 2, Lambert first reached the 8, covering Uncle Tim (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) for 83 points.

He then brought the capacity crowd to its feet when he bested Big City Nights (Vold Rodeo) for a massive 88.5 points in the championship round.

Lambert’s 2-for-3 showing earned him $2,467.13, along with 55 Canadian and 10 world points. He climbed from No. 9 to No. 6 in the Canadian national standings, now 149 points behind No. 1 Buttar.

Defending Lethbridge Monster Energy Tour event winner Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan) recorded his second consecutive Top 5 finish on the nation’s premier series, concluding the two-day stop fourth.

In Round 1, Parsonage rode Preacher Man (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle) for 80 points, only to come down in a swift 2.42 seconds atop White Tie (Vold Rodeo) in the second round.

Narrowly advancing to the championship round, Parsonage’s national championship contending form was on full display when he recorded the high-marked ride of the event, a monstrous 89.5-point trip aboard 2019 PBR Canada Bull of the Year Homegrown (Eno Bucking Bulls).

As the high-marked rider of the event, Parsonage was the recipient of the Shell Rotella Rugged Ride for Charity $1,000 donation, selecting the Ty Pozzobon Foundation as the benefiting organization.

Parsonage left the ENMAX Centre with $2,010.25, 47 Canadian and 6 world points. He remains the No. 3-ranked rider in Canada, 111 points behind No. 1 Buttar.

Rounding out the Top 5 was three-time PBR Canada Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan).

After riding Smash (Skori Bucking Bulls) for 85 points in Round 1, and Tractorland Arizona Dreamin (Wild Hoggs/Corey Chmelnyk) for 83.5 points in Round 2, Roy was denied a perfect performance when he was dispatched by Catch My Drift (Two Bit Bucking Bulls/K Rose Ranch) in 4.22 seconds in the championship round.

While his event may have ended short of the 8-second whistle, Roy’s fifth-place finish netted him $1,133.05, 33 Canadian and 4 world points.

Seeking what would be his historic fourth national championship, Roy slipped to No. 5 in the Canadian standings, now a more distant 142 points behind the No. 1 ranking.

In the bull pen it was a four-way tie for the high-marked bull of the event after a quartet of powerful bovine athletes posted matching 44-point scores.

On Friday night, Vertigo Spy (Vold Rodeo) earned the marks when he was ridden by Garrett Green (Meeting Creek, Alberta) for 88.5 points to win the 5/5 Bucking Battle, while One for the Money (Vold Rodeo) recorded the score for his 5.71 seconds of work against Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia) in Round 1.

The remaining two high-marked bovines both bucked in the championship round. Homegrown teamed with Parsonage for the round win, whileTimber Jam (Vold Rodeo) dispatched Kache Moosman (Price, Utah) in a quick 3.2 seconds.

Fans can relive all the action from the Canadian Monster Energy Tour’s South Country Co-op Showdown, on Sunday, March 8 at 8:00 a.m. EDT on RidePass.com or via the RidePass mobile app.

PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour next travels to Regina, Saskatchewan, and the Brandt Centre for the Regina Classic on March 14. Action will get underway on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour – South Country Co-op Showdown

ENMAX Centre – Lethbridge, Alberta

Event Leaders (Round 1- Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Dakota Buttar, 84.5-87.5-86-258.00-84 Points. Brock Radford, 0-88-86.5-174.50-74 Points. Zane Lambert, 0-83-88.5-171.50-55 Points. Jared Parsonage, 80-0-89.5-169.50-47 Points. Aaron Roy, 85-83.5-0-168.50-33 Points. Nick Tetz, 86-78.5-0-164.50-25.5 Points. Dalton Rudman, 86-0-0-86.00-18.5 Points. Dayton Johnston, 0-85-0-85.00-12 Points. Jackson Scott, 0-84.5-0-84.50-8 Points. Kache Moosman, 83.5-0-0-83.50-5 Points. Austin Richardson, 82.5-0-0-82.50-3 Points.

