THUNDER BAY / TORONTO — This afternoon, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 29. Of these, four cases in the province are all resolved, with each of those patients having two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

A female in her 40s returned from Colorado on March 2, 2020, and presented herself to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department in Toronto. The hospital took all the necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures, including testing and assessment. The patient was discharged home the same day where she remains in self-isolation. Toronto Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.

As a result of the coordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated.

At this time, the virus is not circulating locally. However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread. The province continues to carefully monitor this situation and encourage residents to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources.