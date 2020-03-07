SIOUX LOOKOUT – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sioux Lookout Detachment members are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.

Jeffrey WESLEY, 38 years of age of Cat Lake First Nation, ON was reported as missing on March 4, 2020, and was last seen on February 29, 2020, in the Front Street area in Sioux Lookout, ON. He is described as being 5’6″, 160 pounds, medium length straight black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Any person with information regarding this missing person investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment at 1-807-737-2020.