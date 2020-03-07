THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person: 17-year-old Aleisha NETEMEGESIC.
Aleisha NETEMEGESIC was last seen on March 1st, 2020 in the Oliver Road area of Thunder Bay. Aleisha NETEMEGESIC is described as an Indigenous female, 5’8″ tall, 140lbs with Brown/Red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Aleisha NETEMEGESIC may be wearing a red winter parka style jacket.
Anyone with information that may assist in locating Aleisha NETEMEGESIC is asked to call the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com.