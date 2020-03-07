Aleisha NETEMEGESIC was last seen on March 1st, 2020 in the Oliver Road area of Thunder Bay. Aleisha NETEMEGESIC is described as an Indigenous female, 5’8″ tall, 140lbs with Brown/Red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Aleisha NETEMEGESIC may be wearing a red winter parka style jacket.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Aleisha NETEMEGESIC is asked to call the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com.