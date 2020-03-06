THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service on Friday revealed the results of a three-month project targeting gang and drug-trafficking activity throughout the city.

Project Trapper was an ongoing investigation into the criminal activities of persons associated with non-traditional Southern Ontario-based street gangs. The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit worked in partnership with members of the OPP, Anishinabek Police Service, and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

The Ministry of Finance – Compliance Branch was also a partner agency during this investigation, helping on offenses committed contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act.

In total 46 arrests were made with 32 accused individuals being apprehended. Some individuals were arrested more than once during the course of this investigation. Fifteen of the accused originate from the Greater Toronto Area with either suspected or confirmed links to street gangs.

These arrests came as a result of 10 executed warrants. A total of 119 criminal code charges were laid.

Of the GTA suspects arrested, three were youths.

Attached to this news release is a document identifying individuals arrested during Project Trapper, not including youths who cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and the charges originally laid against them.

The total estimated street value of drugs seized amounts to more than $270,000 CAD. Currency seized totals more than $131,000 CAD. Drugs seized during Project Trapper include:

DRUG QUANTITY Cocaine 813 grams Crack 774 grams Fentanyl 34 grams Fentanyl Pills (fake Oxycodone) 1,322 (pills) Methamphetamine 3 grams Oxycodone 13 (pills) Illegal cigarettes 123 cartons

The prevalence of criminal activity linked to or suspected to be linked to, GTA street gangs were not confined to Project Trapper. Throughout the duration of this project, members of other TBPS branches, along with officers from partner agencies, continued to arrest and lay charges against accused individuals with suspected or confirmed links to GTA street gangs.

During the three-month Intelligence project, Uniform Patrol investigated four additional drug calls. These four incidents resulted in the arrest of six accused from Southern Ontario and 11 charges.

Ministry of Finance – Compliance Branch partnered with Project Trapper during an investigation into the sale of contraband cigarettes. That investigation led to the seizure of about 123 cartons of cigarettes and more than $75,000 CAD on Feb. 19, 2020. The estimated street value of illegal cigarettes seized was nearly $7,500

The Thunder Bay Police Service and Joint Task Force partner agencies will continue to investigate suspected drug trafficking activity and criminal activity linked to Southern Ontario-based street gangs.

The result of Project TRAPPER and other police investigations is evidence that drug trafficking between Southern Ontario drug traffickers and local drug traffickers are linked.

Thunder Bay Police Service continues to seek several individuals with outstanding charges for this investigation.

Persons charged during Project Trapper

Mark MALCOM, 40, of Richmond

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Kudzai NYEMBE-MAFOHLA, 22 of Scarborough

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Obstruct Peace Officer

Breach of Recognizance

Richard DAWSON, 33, of Toronto

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Ryan Dennis ALLI-TODD, 26, of Toronto

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Conrod Warren WEBLEY, 30, of Toronto

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Resist Peace Officer

Lindberg Timothy BAXTER, 29, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Fentanyl

Breach of recognizance

Male Youth, 17, of Scarborough

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Fail to Comply with Sentence

Ryan Anthony GONSALVES-HEWITT, 19, of Toronto

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Crystal LEDUC, 35, of Thunder Bay

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Breach of Probation

Chantal BOUCHER, 40, of Thunder Bay

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Controlled Substance Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Breach of Recognizance

Gulled YUSUF, 26, of Mississauga

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Controlled Substance Oxycodone

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Ezrah Wildred BUENAFLOR, 21, of Toronto

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Controlled Substance Oxycodone

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Anthony DAVIDSON, 34, of Thunder Bay

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Controlled Substance Oxycodone

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Sarah DECORTE, 38, of Thunder Bay

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Controlled Substance Oxycodone

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Integrity MAINVILLE, 19, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine

Diana RINTALUHTA, 49, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x3

Resist Peace Officer

Sheldon Anthony WYNTER, 35, of Barrie

Trafficking a Controlled Substance x 3

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Resist Peace Officer

Breach of Probation

Tutshumu Paul MUNDA, 18, of Whitby

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to Comply with Sentence x 3

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Fentanyl x4

Female Youth, 16, of Oshawa

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Travis WILLIAMS, 28, of Thunder Bay

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Fentanyl

Odel Michael JAMES, 36, of Toronto

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Identity Fraud

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Resist Peace Officer

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x 3

Jamie MAWAKEESIC, 50, of Thunder Bay

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Richard HODGINS, 51, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x 2

Breach of Probation

Timothy TILLING, 49, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine

Michelle TURPIN, 46, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine

Doris LAWSON, 43, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x2

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Allan SABBE, 50, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x2

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Jacob FRANTZEN, 24, of Ajax

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Breach of Probation x2

Breach of Recognizance

Jamie Maurice ROCHESTER, 25, of Toronto

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x 2

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Sheri HAMILTON, 55, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x 2

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Kenneth AYLOTT, 29, of Thunder Bay

Trafficking Contraband Tobacco

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Breach of Recognizance

Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes TTA x2

Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes for Sale TTA x2

Sale by Unregistered Retailer x2

Na LIN, 30, of Thunder Bay