THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service on Friday revealed the results of a three-month project targeting gang and drug-trafficking activity throughout the city.
Project Trapper was an ongoing investigation into the criminal activities of persons associated with non-traditional Southern Ontario-based street gangs. The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit worked in partnership with members of the OPP, Anishinabek Police Service, and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.
The Ministry of Finance – Compliance Branch was also a partner agency during this investigation, helping on offenses committed contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act.
In total 46 arrests were made with 32 accused individuals being apprehended. Some individuals were arrested more than once during the course of this investigation. Fifteen of the accused originate from the Greater Toronto Area with either suspected or confirmed links to street gangs.
These arrests came as a result of 10 executed warrants. A total of 119 criminal code charges were laid.
Of the GTA suspects arrested, three were youths.
Attached to this news release is a document identifying individuals arrested during Project Trapper, not including youths who cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and the charges originally laid against them.
The total estimated street value of drugs seized amounts to more than $270,000 CAD. Currency seized totals more than $131,000 CAD. Drugs seized during Project Trapper include:
|DRUG
|QUANTITY
|Cocaine
|813 grams
|Crack
|774 grams
|Fentanyl
|34 grams
|Fentanyl Pills (fake Oxycodone)
|1,322 (pills)
|Methamphetamine
|3 grams
|Oxycodone
|13 (pills)
|Illegal cigarettes
|123 cartons
The prevalence of criminal activity linked to or suspected to be linked to, GTA street gangs were not confined to Project Trapper. Throughout the duration of this project, members of other TBPS branches, along with officers from partner agencies, continued to arrest and lay charges against accused individuals with suspected or confirmed links to GTA street gangs.
During the three-month Intelligence project, Uniform Patrol investigated four additional drug calls. These four incidents resulted in the arrest of six accused from Southern Ontario and 11 charges.
Ministry of Finance – Compliance Branch partnered with Project Trapper during an investigation into the sale of contraband cigarettes. That investigation led to the seizure of about 123 cartons of cigarettes and more than $75,000 CAD on Feb. 19, 2020. The estimated street value of illegal cigarettes seized was nearly $7,500
The Thunder Bay Police Service and Joint Task Force partner agencies will continue to investigate suspected drug trafficking activity and criminal activity linked to Southern Ontario-based street gangs.
The result of Project TRAPPER and other police investigations is evidence that drug trafficking between Southern Ontario drug traffickers and local drug traffickers are linked.
Thunder Bay Police Service continues to seek several individuals with outstanding charges for this investigation.
Persons charged during Project Trapper
Mark MALCOM, 40, of Richmond
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
Kudzai NYEMBE-MAFOHLA, 22 of Scarborough
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Breach of Recognizance
Richard DAWSON, 33, of Toronto
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Ryan Dennis ALLI-TODD, 26, of Toronto
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Conrod Warren WEBLEY, 30, of Toronto
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Resist Peace Officer
Lindberg Timothy BAXTER, 29, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Fentanyl
- Breach of recognizance
Male Youth, 17, of Scarborough
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling
- Fail to Comply with Sentence
Ryan Anthony GONSALVES-HEWITT, 19, of Toronto
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling
Crystal LEDUC, 35, of Thunder Bay
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling
- Breach of Probation
Chantal BOUCHER, 40, of Thunder Bay
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Controlled Substance Fentanyl
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling
- Breach of Recognizance
Gulled YUSUF, 26, of Mississauga
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Controlled Substance Oxycodone
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Obstruct Peace Officer
Ezrah Wildred BUENAFLOR, 21, of Toronto
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Controlled Substance Oxycodone
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Anthony DAVIDSON, 34, of Thunder Bay
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Controlled Substance Oxycodone
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Sarah DECORTE, 38, of Thunder Bay
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Controlled Substance Oxycodone
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Integrity MAINVILLE, 19, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine
Diana RINTALUHTA, 49, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x3
- Resist Peace Officer
Sheldon Anthony WYNTER, 35, of Barrie
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance x 3
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Resist Peace Officer
- Breach of Probation
Tutshumu Paul MUNDA, 18, of Whitby
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Fail to Comply with Sentence x 3
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Fentanyl x4
Female Youth, 16, of Oshawa
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x2
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Travis WILLIAMS, 28, of Thunder Bay
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x2
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Fentanyl
Odel Michael JAMES, 36, of Toronto
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Identity Fraud
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Resist Peace Officer
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x 3
Jamie MAWAKEESIC, 50, of Thunder Bay
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
Richard HODGINS, 51, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x 2
- Breach of Probation
Timothy TILLING, 49, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine
Michelle TURPIN, 46, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine
Doris LAWSON, 43, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x2
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
Allan SABBE, 50, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x2
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
Jacob FRANTZEN, 24, of Ajax
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
- Breach of Probation x2
- Breach of Recognizance
Jamie Maurice ROCHESTER, 25, of Toronto
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x 2
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
Sheri HAMILTON, 55, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance Cocaine x 2
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
Kenneth AYLOTT, 29, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking Contraband Tobacco
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Breach of Recognizance
- Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes TTA x2
- Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes for Sale TTA x2
- Sale by Unregistered Retailer x2
Na LIN, 30, of Thunder Bay
- Trafficking Contraband Tobacco
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes TTA x2
- Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes for Sale TTA x2
- Sale by Unregistered Retailer x2