Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds the community to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks this weekend.

“Every time change is an opportunity to educate the public about the importance of changing and testing the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, “ said Captain of Fire Prevention Anthony Stokaluk. “Smoke alarms give you the early detection needed to safely escape a fire and only a carbon monoxide alarm can alert you to the deadly presence of CO.”

It’s the law to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also recommends installing smoke alarms inside bedrooms. Carbon monoxide alarms are required to be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-fired appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage. For more information residents are encouraged to visitwww.thunderbay.ca/fire.