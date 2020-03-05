THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch and Break and Enter And Robbery (BEAR) Unit attended a residential address in the 500 block of McTavish Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 following up on reports of unwanted people inside the home.

An investigation revealed that unwanted individuals may have been connected to ongoing drug trafficking activity.

Officers entered the home, located and arrested two male suspects.

One of the suspects appeared to be in possession of a quantity of cash, while the other was in possession of a quantity of a substance suspected to be Fentanyl.

Police also located a substance believed to be cocaine, an additional quantity of suspected Fentanyl, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Cleon STAPLE, 22, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Kofi Gyasi Sema TEGA, 22, of Ancaster, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, March 5 2020, and were remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in court.