THUNDER BAY – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) from Kenora along with the Thunder Bay Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Task Force began Project TENBURY, a one-month investigation targeting individual(s) responsible for trafficking cocaine in Thunder Bay.

On February 25, 2020, two Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrants were executed in Thunder Bay.

During the course of the investigation, officers seized 365 grams of cocaine, 57.6 grams of crack cocaine, 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 165 – 2mg Xanax pills, 673 – 18mg hydromorphone pills and 99 – 80mg oxycodone pills.

The combined street value of the drugs is estimated at $122,775.00.

Albert RAMOS, 37 years old of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Cocaine, contrary to s 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act x 5.

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine contrary to s. 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act x 2.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to s.5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to s. 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code x 5.

Juan PULIDO-CUELLAR, 25 years old of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Cocaine, contrary to s 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to s. 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone and Hydromorphone contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. X 2

Peter DEAMICIS, 49 years old of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Cocaine, contrary to s 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone and Hydromorphone contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. X 2.

All three accused have been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 5 & 6, 2020.

The Joint Forces Guns and Gang task force is a joint forces operation comprised of officers from the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, and the Anishinabek Police Service.

Project TENBURY demonstrates that by working collaboratively with other agencies we can facilitate the disruption and suppression of criminal enterprises to prevent harm and victimization in our communities.