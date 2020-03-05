THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service are seeking public assistance in locating a missing person: Dylan KENNEDY.
Dylan Kennedy was last seen in the 200 block of Franklin street at approximately 12:30 a.m. on March 4, 2020.
Dylan Kennedy is described as a 13-year-old caucasian male, he is 5′ 6″ tall, approximately 220 lbs with short brown hair and blue eyes. Dylan Kennedy was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie with an Ottawa Senators logo on the front, grey jogging pants and black Reebok shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Dylan Kennedy’s location is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com