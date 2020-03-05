DRYDEN – OPP in Dryden are providing an update to a serious incident first reported on March 3, 2020.

On March 2, 2020, at approximately 9:54 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment responded to a report of a suspicious person at Arbour Jade Trailer Park on McGogy Road, Dryden, Ontario. A subsequent call was received, advising of an assault involving a weapon in the same area.

Dryden OPP, assisted by members of the Dryden Police Service, attended the trailer park and located two individuals with injuries. Both were transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Officers located and arrested a male suspect at a McGogy Road address following a further call placed to police.

On March 3, 2020, a third victim was located within the trailer park with injuries and was transported to hospital shortly before 2:00 a.m. At approximately 7:30 a.m., two more victims were located within a residence at the park. One was pronounced deceased; the other was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe these incidents to be related, and the investigation remains ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Further charges are anticipated.

Justin DESAUTELS, 36-years-old, of Dryden, Ontario, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offenses:

Assault a Peace Officer s. 270 (1) (a)

Resist Arrest s. 129(a)

Assault Peace Officer – Cause Bodily Harm s. 267(b)

Break, Enter a and commit Robbery s.348 (1)(b) – two counts

Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer s. 270.1(1)

Attempt to Commit Murder s. 239(1) (b)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

The accused has been remanded into custody, pending a future court appearance on March 9, 2020. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.