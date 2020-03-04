WINNIPEG – WEATHER – In 1966, Winnipeg experienced a major blizzard on March 4th. The city was shut down.

Now the city is headed into a snowfall warning for this evening and into the early morning hours. Environment Canada says, “A rapidly developing clipper system is moving through southern Manitoba this evening bringing significant snow to the area. Heavy snow is ongoing from the Riding Mountains southeastward through the Whiteshell and will continue for the remainder of the night”.

Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected in the warned areas before the snow tapers off Thursday morning.

There are winter storm warnings out across the southern part of Manitoba.

If you are planning travel to Winnipeg, keep a weather eye ready.

4:46 PM CST Wednesday 04 March 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for: