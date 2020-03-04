THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – In like a lion? Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the city of Thunder Bay and for the region surrounding the city.
The weather service says to expect up to 15 cm of the white stuff by the time the weather system winds down Thursday night. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday morning and into the afternoon before it winds down by the evening.
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake