THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers are at the scene of a collision involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian at the corner of Oliver Road and Ray Boulevard.

Police were originally dispatched at 9:42 am. on Wednesday, March 4 2020. Police learned a motor vehicle being driven southbound on Ray Boulevard was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Oliver Road when it came into contact with a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of unknown injuries. The extent of those injuries is believed to be serious.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit is now processing the scene as an investigation into this incident continues. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

If you have any information that may assist investigators please call police at 684-1200.