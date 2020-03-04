THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Jeffrey MEESEETAWAGEESIC, 40 years of age.

Jeffrey was last seen walking in the area of Simpson Street toward Victoria Avenue on March 2, 2020.

Jeffrey is described as an Indigenous male, 5’7″ tall with a medium build.

He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeffrey Meeseetawageesic is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.