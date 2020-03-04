THUNDER BAY – It’s 11 months until a rock will be thrown at the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, but the arena is already almost half-full of fans who’ve bought full-event ticket packages, and demand isn’t expected to slow down any time soon.

The 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is scheduled for February 20-28, 2021 at the historic Fort William Gardens.

Since tickets went on sale on Feb. 21, almost 50 percent of the available seats have been sold for the full event, including all 235 “premium” home-end seats.

So with this amazing response from fans, it’s time to release up to 500 seats for closing weekend championship packages.

On Friday at 10 a.m. ET, fans can nail down their seat for the final six draws, including playoffs and a potential tiebreaker game, from Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28 for just $219.

Full-event packages also are still available for $395, and all packages are subject to standard facility and ticket service fees.

Ticket packages are available online at curling.ca/tickets, in person at the Fort William Gardens box office and by phone at 807-625-2929.

Opening weekend and weekday packages will go on sale in the fall.

Volunteer information also will be available soon; to get updates, register at curling.ca/volunteerand you’ll be the first to know when you can sign up.