Officers were originally dispatched to reports of an assault in progress in the 100 block of Picton Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. When officers arrived they located two female victims outside near the street.

Paramedics transported both to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of their injuries. One victim died from those injuries, the other remains in the hospital.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is now involved in this investigation. A scene is still being held in the area as police continue to process the scene.

In the morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, officers identified, located and arrested an accused.

Brianna Lynn NETEMEGESIC, 20, was charged with Aggravated Assault and Second-Degree Murder. She appeared in bail court Tuesday afternoon and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

On Tuesday afternoon police identified and located a second suspect.

A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Second-Degree Murder.

The name of the second accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is expected to appear in bail court Wednesday, March 4.

A post-mortem examination of the victim is taking place in Toronto today. The investigation is ongoing.

If any residents, in the immediate area of the 100 block of Picton Avenue, see potential evidence on their property they are urged not to touch the item and please contact police immediately.

If you have any information that may assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.