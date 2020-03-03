THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance to help in making a positive ID on a suspect who is connected to a recent break and enter at the Thunder Bay and District Health Unit.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Thunder Bay and District Health Unit at 999 Balmoral Street.

Police learned a male suspect entered the building through a forced entry and left with undisclosed property. Further investigation revealed the suspect drove to the area, traveling eastbound on William Street toward Balmoral Street, before parking near the Bell building. From that location the suspect headed toward the Health Unit building and back twice on foot.

The suspect appears to be a Caucasian male with a muscular build wearing light-colored jeans, a black jacket, dark shoes, and toque. He drove a dark-colored SUV.

Officers with the Break and Enter And Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now investigating and have obtained surveillance footage showing the suspect on the evening of the incident. Still images from the video are being distributed to the public in hopes the suspect can be positively identified.

Investigators are also looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Balmoral and William Streets on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28 between 11:25 pm. and midnight.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, or maybe in possession of the requested dashcam footage, call police at 684-1200.

Tips can be forwarded anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.