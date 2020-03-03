Police were dispatched to the area just after midnight on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Members of the Major Crimes Unit are now investigating a homicide.

A large police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues. If any residents, in the immediate area, see potential evidence on their property they are urged not to touch the item and please contact the police immediately.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time so officers can process the scene.

Further updates will be provided today.

If you have any information that may assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.