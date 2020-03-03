|TORONTO – Today, Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, announced Ontario is investing more than $10.5 million in 28 companies that supply products and services to the mining industry. This funding will help create or retain over 180 jobs.
Investments made through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) include:
“Promoting business expansion and the development of new technologies ensures a competitive and innovative mining sector in Ontario,” said Minister Rickford. “Together with our partners, we are bringing good jobs and investment to the province and sending a signal to the world that Ontario is open for business, including the North.”
The NOHFC promotes and supports economic development across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and develop a skilled workforce.
Ontario is working to develop new NOHFC programs that:
“We have heard from northerners who want NOHFC programs to be open to a broader range of businesses and workers so that the unique needs of Northern Ontario communities are met,” said Minister Rickford. “Through these proposed changes, Ontario’s government will continue to build strong and resilient communities while supporting an environment where businesses can thrive, grow and create good jobs.”
Promoting and stimulating economic development initiatives in Northern Ontario is part of the government’s plan to build Ontario together. Ontario’s plan is creating more good-paying jobs and opportunities in the north, and attracting new and expanded investment so northern communities can grow and thrive.
QUICK FACTS
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES