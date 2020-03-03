Perhaps your lease is up, perhaps the building is being sold, or maybe your business is expanding at such a fast rate that you do not have the space to accommodate all the resources you need to complete the big project you just acquired successfully. Either way, fast-tracking a new office location for your business can be a complex project all by itself, requiring a solid plan and a team effort. In this article, we look at some of the ways you can expedite the leasing of new office space for your business without making any unnecessary mistakes.

Figuring out what you need

Typically, a business might allow six months or more to arrange an office move sensibly. There are plenty of things to consider, and if you’re in a rush, then you need to ensure that your task list is tight and efficient. Decide the type and amount of space you require, your budget options, and the geographical areas you want to target. You need to do your homework as there are so many lease terms, building classes, and office types, and in a busy space, this can quickly get complicated if you haven’t done your research.

Consider using an agency to help you with the process

It’s tempting, of course, to try and save money by managing your new office search alone or using your internal team, but don’t forget you may be cutting corners if you don’t have the requisite expertise in-house to manage the complex nuances of the real estate market. In a busy, competitive capital city, such as London, of example, you will need to navigate many intricate factors, and a little insider intelligence can go a long way. A specialist agency can help to eliminate many of the frustrations that businesses might face if they otherwise use traditional searching methods to find the right location. With so much leased office space in London available, it can be a daunting task, sifting through all the options, and with that, a myriad of agencies all vying for your business. To eliminate much of the confusion and simplify the process, explore working with a company such as The Workplace Co. who will help you not just find your ideal new office location (they have access to all the available office space in London) but assist in negotiating the best deals and lease terms. Simplifying the project as far as possible will allow you and your staff to focus on their core jobs.

Consider buying and sharing options

While leasing might be your preferred method of securing your next office location, don’t forget there are other options available. Consulting with your accountants, you may decide that a property purchase is a better option for your business than renting, in which case you are still likely to require the help of a specialist agent to help you through that slightly more involved process.

Going back to our example of London as a potential location for your new office; don’t discount the idea of shared space. There are so many shared office spaces, incubators, and co-working spaces in London and other popular business cities and districts that you may find it a more affordable option, especially if you are a small business or startup working to a tight budget.