DRYDEN – On March 2, 2020, at approximately 9:53 pm, members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a serious incident at the Arbour Jade trailer park located on McGogy Road in Dryden, Ontario.

OPP has one male in custody at this time. As this investigation is in the early stages, further information will be released as it becomes available.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips, and links.