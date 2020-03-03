THUNDER BAY – There is a little more information coming out on the Bearskin Airlines incident in Dryden on February 25, 2020.

The National Operations Centre (NOC) has reported that while taxiing for departure at Dryden for Sioux Lookout, a Bearskin Airlines flight (BLS344) struck something that caused the propeller to detach and strike the fuselage.

The aircraft was reported to be C-GJVB, a Fairchild SA227 Metroliner registered to Perimeter Aviation. Transportation Safety Board (TSB) advised.

The plane, a Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner was en route to Sioux Lookout, ON from Dryden, ON. Six passengers, along with two crew members were safely evacuated from the airplane. Two individuals were transported to the Dryden Regional Health Centre by EMS with minor injuries.

The passengers included former World Champion curler Rick Lange and Krista McCarville.

The Transportation Safety Board is continuing their investigation.