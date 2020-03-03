Scotland is a friendly and accessible part of the globe, with easy-to-reach airports and train stations to ensure that your travel goes as smoothly as possible, as well an abundance of destinations that are worth exploring. If you’re looking for some travel tips while planning your vacation to this impressive country, then here are 5 to get you started.

Pack Appropriately

Scotland truly offers the best of everything, whether it’s a hike in the countryside or a stroll around one of the bustling cities like Edinburgh. With this in mind, you need to be aware that you might need to pack a variety of items if you’re looking to truly explore, from appropriate hiking gear to comfortable city clothes.

Think About What You Would Like to See

If you have limited time and want to use it wisely, you’ll want to narrow down your Scotland itinerary. This country is home to stunning scenery, breathtaking lochs, castles, waterfronts, as well as plenty of culture surrounding you in the form of museums and city shops. If you simply can’t divide your time, then pinpoint exactly what you’d rather do – if scenery and water is more your kind of thing, you can head for areas such as Isle of Skye, but if you’re looking for a more of a city break, then Edinburgh and Glasgow might have all you need.

Book a Tour

Scotland is vast, with many great things to see and do. If you’re looking for more of a guided experience that lowers the risk of you missing anything, then be sure to book a tour during your trip, whether it’s a guided walk or a tour around your favourite city. For example, if you’re a fan of the show Outlander, then you won’t want to miss the opportunity to book one of Scotland’s Outlander tours to visit your favourite filming locations.

Familiarize Yourself with the Accent and Language

The Scottish accent can seem very strong to a visitor from overseas. Scotland is its own country, so in case you aren’t too familiar with the British Isles, it’s good to know before you travel that Scotland speaks its own language.

Some natives may speak Gaelic, and local words may be used, so it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with this before you travel in order to understand the locals better. There’s also no harm in asking someone to repeat themselves if the accent is a little too thick!

Carry Cash

Depending on where you’re heading, some areas of Scotland can be very remote, and therefore an ATM may not always be accessible. If you’re depending only on credit card during your trip, you may run into problems, so it’s a good idea to have enough cash on you at all times if you’re planning to travel to more remote villages or the countryside where the signal may be bad and card machines may not exist.

Also be sure to stay safe when carrying any cash, no matter where you are in the world.