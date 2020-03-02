THUNDER BAY – Police have continued working on removing illegal drugs from the streets of our city. On Friday, February 28, 2020, Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 300 block of Brodie Street for a person in medical distress.

When officers from the service’s Uniform Patrol Branch arrived they located two individuals who appeared to be in medical distress. They were attended to by paramedics from the Superior North EMS.

Police learned the residence was likely the scene of ongoing drug trafficking activity. A quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and Fentanyl was located along with paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and Canadian currency.

Three accused persons were arrested and charged.

Juirey Tyrek WALKER-HINDS, 23, of the Peterborough area, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Believe David Mvita KASHALA, 22, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Becky Shannon CAMPBELL, 30, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Saturday, Feb. 29 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.