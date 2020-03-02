THUNDER BAY – The Rotary Shelter House was evacuated last night due to smoke from the fire at the Odd Fellows Hall on May Street South.

Today, Shelter House has announced that “Due to the amount of smoke coming from the fire next door to us, all of us at Shelter House and KKW have been forced into an emergency evacuation.

“Our services including meals are temporarily closed during this time.”

For meal services today our friends at Grace Place and the Dew Drop Inn are available.

Shelter House advises, to check, >Where to Get Food for other options.