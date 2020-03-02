Police learned a male had gained forced entry to the building and exited more than an hour later with the undisclosed property.

The suspect is described as being a Caucasian male with short blond hair. Further investigation has not led police to identify the accused connected to this incident.

Officers with the service’s Break and Enter And Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now revisiting this investigation and are making an appeal to the public for assistance.

Investigators have obtained video surveillance footage showing the suspect on the morning of the incident. Still frames from the footage featuring the best quality images are now being distributed to the media and public in hopes a positive identification can be made.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.