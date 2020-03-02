The Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting assistance from the public to assist in locating missing 28-year-old Robin Keewaykapow.

Robin was last heard from on February 29th, 2020 and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Robin is described as being an Indigenous female, standing about 5’5” tall with a medium build and a medium complexion, brown eyes and long brown wavy hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robin Keewaykapow is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.