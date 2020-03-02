Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the uniform patrol branch were dispatched to reports of possible assaults taking place inside the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street North just before 1:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Officers arrived to the Midtown Inn and learned of a room connected to the alleged assaults. Officers also learned of possible ongoing drug trafficking activity there.

Police located five males inside the room connected to their investigation.

Officers also found quantities of narcotics believed to be crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, and Fentanyl. A large knife, a quantity of Canadian currency believed to exceed $5,000, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were also observed inside the hotel room.

The five males were arrested without incident.

A sixth accused male entered the room shortly after 2 am while police were still present. He was also arrested and found to be in possession of a significant quantity of Canadian currency.

Jaheim Lamar BARRINER, 18, of Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Amon CHHETRI, 20, of Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation

Udomsak KHOTCHARAT, 21, of Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

A 16-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

A 17-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

A 16-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All accused appeared in court on Saturday, Feb. 29 and were remanded into custody with future appearance date.