Katherine was last seen on February 28th, 2020 at approximately 4:00 pm in the area of Ontario Street. Katherine is described as being an Indigenous female, 5’4″, 155 lbs, with long brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Katherine Grimard is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.