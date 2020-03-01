THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person: Dancine Rae, an Indigenous woman who is 27 years of age.

Dancine was last seen in the area of Oliver Road and Golf Links Road at approximately 4:00 pm on February 29, 2020.

Dancine is described as an Indigenous female. She is 5’6″ tall, 196 lbs with a medium build. She has short black hair and a fair complexion. Dancine was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dancine Rae is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.