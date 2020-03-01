THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kira Loon, 17 years of age.
Kira was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Adelaide Street.
Kira is described as an Indigenous female, 5’7″, 220 lbs, with a heavy build. She has medium-length dark hair, brown eyes, and a bottom lip piercing. Kira was wearing a black and grey sweater, black tights and black crocs.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kira Loon is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.