THUNDER BAY – Police are remaining on the scene at the Midtown Inn in the downtown Northward in Thunder Bay on Sunday.

Police are investigating a sudden death that occurred in the late-night hours of Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the hotel.

Officers were originally dispatched to the Midtown Inn at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday following reports of an injured female. A 25-year-old Thunder Bay woman was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. The scene is being held and a police presence remains in the area.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. Make tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.