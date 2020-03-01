THUNDER BAY – March is going to come in like a lion for parts of Northern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings calling for heavy snow with totals to hit 15 cm or more for parts of Northern Ontario.

The weather service reports that as of Sunday morning, “Snow has begun early this morning near the Manitoba border. This snow will continue to move northeastward today and reach the Big Trout Lake area by this afternoon. The snow will taper from west to east tonight.

The storm is expected to last through Sunday before winding down on Monday morning.

Snowfall warning in effect for: