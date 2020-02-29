Winnipeg – An attack by three dogs has left three people including apparently the dog’s owner injured. Two people are seriously injured and in hospital. Winnipeg Police report that on February 29, 2020, at approximately 12:30 am Police received a report of a fight occurring in the parking lot of a motel in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway. As further details emerged it was determined that the incident was not a fight but three people being seriously attacked by vicious dogs.

The dogs attacked and terrorized numerous people in the motel parking lot before crossing Pembina Highway and leaving the area.

Thirteen separate police units were required for this incident including units from General Patrol, two K-9 units and members of the Tactical Support Team. Officers were assisted by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and City of Winnipeg Animal Services. The Winnipeg Police Duty Office sent out warnings on social media cautioning people travelling in the Fort Garry area to remain in their vehicles.

Three adults from the original call were injured with two males sustaining severe, life-altering injuries. All three were taken to hospitals, where the two most serious remain.

Two of the dogs were located in adjacent neighbourhoods and had to be put down by officers. A third dog and a puppy were struck by a vehicle on Pembina Highway. The adult dog has not been located and residents are cautioned to avoid the dog if located and call 911. The puppy was brought to a local veterinarian where it was treated.