THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance as an investigation into a sudden death continues.

Police were alerted to the death after a passerby in the 300-block of Court Street South saw what they believed to be a body around 9:45 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

When police arrived they confirmed the presence of a deceased person. Members of the service’s Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

If you have any information that could help investigators, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the 300-block of Court Street South between the evening hours of February 28 and the morning hours of February 29, please call police at 684-1200.

You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.