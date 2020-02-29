Helping Indigenous Learners Prepare for Good Jobs

Brantford — “Indigenous Institutes are a critical part of our public education system because they provide a culturally holistic learning environment that prepares learners for success in the workforce,” says Minister Romano. “By increasing support to Indigenous Institutes, we will help hundreds of Indigenous learners access the education and training they need to get good jobs and make Ontario open for business.”

Ontario is putting students first by investing in Indigenous students and their potential with increased funding to Indigenous Institutes to provide postsecondary education and training for hundreds of learners.

Today, David Piccini, Parliamentary Assistant, Ministry of Colleges and Universities was at Six Nations Polytechnic to announce that the government is increasing funding by $1.8 million this year to Indigenous Institutes in Ontario to help them provide a high-quality education that responds to community and local labour market needs.

Indigenous Institutes are a pillar of Ontario’s postsecondary education system. In partnership with publicly assisted colleges and universities, the Institutes offer a variety of provincially recognized postsecondary education programs.

“Indigenous Institutes like Six Nations Polytechnic are doing an excellent job preparing the next generation of talent to support the province’s growing economy,” said PA Piccini. “So, in turn, our government is more than happy to support the important work they do.”

“Indigenous Institutes play a significant role in serving the learners, communities and regional areas in which they operate,” said Rebecca Jamieson, President/CEO, Six Nations Polytechnic. “Additional funding for our Institutes will undoubtedly help us to better support student success and provide greater access to educational opportunities.”

