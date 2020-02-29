THUNDER BAY ON – David Merner is the first Green Party of Canada (GPC) leadership candidate to visit Thunder Bay, as the contest to succeed Elizabeth May heats up.

David, a BC-based justice equality lawyer and the GPC Justice Critic, will be meeting with Green members, supporters, and interested members of the general public on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 pm, at the Unitarian Hall near Bay and Algoma. Merner is a former candidate twice for MP on Vancouver Island, running for the Liberals in 2015, and in 2019 for the Greens, with strong showings both times. David decided to leave the Liberals after Justin Trudeau failed to keep his oft-repeated promise that “2015 will be the last federal election under the First-Past-The-Post electoral system”.

The candidate will be introducing himself to local Greens and moderating a group discussion on issues that have special relevance in Thunder Bay and will be happy to answer questions.

Date and Time:

March 3, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Lakehead Unitarian Fellowship

129 Algoma St S,

Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3B7

For more information, or for media availability, contact Thunder Bay-Superior North riding President Michael Pilling at 807-632-7788.

Light refreshments provided.

