WINNIPEG – REGIONAL – Winnipeg Police report that they have made an arrest in a serious case of fraud which saw a 46-Year-Old Winnipeg woman accused of de-frauding Shawenim Abinoojoo of over $1 million.

Shawenim Abinoojii Inc. offers exclusive specialized therapeutic home placement options (on and off reserve) and support worker services to Southeast Child and Family Services. This agency provides foster care, support worker services and programming for children and families within the City of Winnipeg and rural Manitoba.

Police report that 46-year-old Gwendolen Joyce REID of Winnipeg is facing fraud-related charges following the discovery of financial irregularities that had occurred at Shawenim Abinoojii.

In April of 2019 concerns were brought to the attention of the Winnipeg Police Service Financial Crimes Unit. The investigation revealed that a series of fraudulent transactions had occurred dating back to March, 2016.

The transactions included: – Fraudulent cheques totalling $743,110 – Fraudulent payroll transactions totalling $222,432 – Unauthorized credit card charges and cash advances totalling $42,000

The total amount of fraudulent transactions was approximately $1,007,000.

Gwendolen Joyce REID, 46, of Winnipeg, has been charged with the following offences: – Fraud Over $5,000. – Forgery x 2 – Use of Forged Document – Theft Over $5,000 – Unauthorized Use of Credit Card Data – Falsification of Books and Documents