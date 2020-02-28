WINNIPEG – A fairly shocking incident in Winnipeg has resulted in charges against a 27-Year-Old woman.
Police report that on February 27, 2020, the Winnipeg Police Sex Crimes Unit laid charges of Sexual Exploitation, Sexual Assault, and Supply Liquor to Minor (LCGA-Manitoba) against a 27-year-old female from Winnipeg.
The accused had been employed as a teacher at a Winnipeg high school. The victim was a 16-year-old at the school. The offenses occurred between December 1, 2019, and February 8, 2020.
As directed by the Criminal Code of Canada the accused was released on a Release Order with conditions including:
– No Contact or Communication with the victim
– Not to Possess or Access any Device Capable of Accessing the Internet
– No Direct or Indirect Contact with Anyone Under the Age of 18
– Not to Seek, Obtain or Continue Employment, or Become a Volunteer in a Capacity that Involves being in a Position of Trust or Authority over a Peron Under 18 years.