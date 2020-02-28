THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting help from the public too assist in identifying the suspect of a recent break and enter to a business.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a reported break and enter at the Bargain Shop at 601 East Victoria Avenue at about 3:30 am on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Officers arrived to find signs that someone gained forced entry into the business through a window. The police investigation revealed a male had entered the Bargain Shop at about 3:11 am and fled with undisclosed store merchandise.

The male was described as wearing grey sweatpants, a black hoodie with a grey stripe down the arm, black running shoes, and a bright blue toque.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Armed Robbery (BEAR) Unit are investigating and working toward identifying the male suspect.

Through their investigation, officers obtained surveillance footage showing the suspect entering the business. Police are now releasing some of that footage in hopes the public can help identify the suspect.

If you have any information that could help identify this suspect, or any information about the break and enter that could assist investigators, call police at 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.