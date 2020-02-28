THUNDER BAY – Local News – The Thunder Bay Police Service has arrested a male suspect connected to an aggravated assault investigation.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, to a residential address in the 100 block of Picton Avenue following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Officers and paramedics with the Superior North EMS arrived and located an injured 29-year-old male who appeared to be the victim of an assault.

Police learned the injured male was assaulted by another male who was known to the victim.

The ongoing investigation led police to a residential address in the 200 block of Windsor Street, where they located the male accused just before 7:20 p.m.

The accused male identified himself to police, but further investigation revealed he was attempting to provide officers with a false identity.

The accused was arrested without further incident.

Samuel Mars TUESDAY, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruct Peace Officer.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in court.