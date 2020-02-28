KENORA – REGIONAL – OPP in Kenora arrested two suspects in an incident on Birchwood Cresent on Thursday. Police were called out to a report of a suspicious person, and as a result of their investigation, an 18-year-old and a seventeen-year-old youth were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old William MOON, and a 17-year-old youth, both of Kenora have been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Other drug Section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act(CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, sec 4(1) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine, sec 4(1) CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing, sec 9(2) Cannabis Act

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, sec 354(1)(a) Criminal Code

Both accused were released to attend the Kenora Courthouse at a later date to answer to the charges.