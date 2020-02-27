Guns and Gangs Unit Arrest Three Southern Ontario Men

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Police have three Ontario men in custody facing charges for trafficking in dangerous illegal drugs. Police also seized a large number of Oxycodone tablets, 24,608 pills.

It is not known if the three individuals arrested are connected to any of the gangs which have been flooding into Thunder Bay from southern Ontario trafficking drugs.

A Thunder Bay Police officer speaking off the record tells NetNewsLedger that it “feels like every time we arrest ten of these Toronto gang members, they send up twenty to replace them.”

Police in Thunder Bay did not receive additional ‘Guns and Gangs’ funding from the Ford Government, despite a growing number of issues facing police in our city from gangs based in southern Ontario.

During the evening of February 24, 2020, members of the Guns & Gangs Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Support Team and Central District Community Support Unit, executed a number of search warrants.

Police raided two properties; First at a suite in a residential building in the 200 block of Ronald Street and second, at a suite in a residential building in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue.

Three individuals were taken into custody, and the investigation has led to the seizure of items, including:

– 210 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $105,000)

– 728 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $51,700)

– 192 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $5,600)

– 24,608 Oxycodone tablets (estimated street value of $120,340)

– 456 grams of a cutting agent

– $113,790 in Canadian currency

– A loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun

Yusuf Fahiye, a 25-year-old male of Toronto, Ontario, has been charged with:

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

– Traffic in Scheduled Substance – Fentanyl

– Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

– Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Farhan Ali, a 25-year-old male of Mississauga, Ontario, has been charged with:

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

– Traffic in Scheduled Substance – Fentanyl

– Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

– Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order (x3)

Shamar Ricardo Watson-Langley, a 22-year-old male of Pickering, Ontario, has been charged with:

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

– Traffic in Scheduled Substance – Fentanyl

– Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

– Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer

They were detained in custody.