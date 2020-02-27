THUNDER BAY – An incident in the lobby of the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters is over. Police state, “Operations have returned to normal at the Thunder Bay Police Service’s headquarters.”

“A vintage explosive device has been contained with help from the OPP.”

In a statement to media, Police report “Around 11 am. a citizen brought what appeared to be a vintage grenade to the police station believing they were safely handing over the device to police. Due to the potential danger of an explosive device police contained and evacuated the lobby area and closed access to the public.”

The OPP’s Explosive Disposal Unit, which includes two Thunder Bay Police Service members, was dispatched to assist with the safe containment of the device.

Thunder Bay Police returned to normal operations at about 1:15 pm During the closure, police were still able to respond to emergency calls for service.

Police would like to remind the public that if you are in possession of dangerous materials, like an explosive device, contact police at 684-1200 to request assistance. Do not move or transport the item.