THUNDER BAY – An Ontario Street property owner was issued a ticket for failing to install a smoke alarm as required. The ticket stems from an inspection done by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue following a complaint made about an illegal basement apartment. The investigation revealed the property did not have the required smoke alarms and that the basement apartment was not constructed under permit and was not allowed under current zoning and bylaws.

“Only working smoke alarms give you the early warning you need to safely escape a fire,” said Fire Chief Greg Hankkio. “Smoke alarm violations will result in a ticket with a set fine of $360 or a Part 3 charge with a fine of up to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations”.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds residents “That it is the law to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas. Carbon Monoxide alarms are required to be installed outside any sleeping area if your home has a fuel-fired appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage.”

The City and TBFR also state, “Basement apartments must be constructed under a building permit and zoning approvals are required before construction can begin.”

For more information residents are encouraged to visit: www.thunderbay.ca/fire.