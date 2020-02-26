THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service request public help to locate a missing Indigenous female, Lacoya OOMBASH, who is 13 years old,

Lacoya OOMBASH was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in the area of Ogden Street. The exact time cannot be confirmed but she did attend school during the day.

Lacoya OOMBASH is described as an Indigenous female, she is 5’0 feet tall, approximately 150 lbs, straight black hair, brown eyes, with scars on both arms. She has medium-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sweater.

If you have any information about this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.