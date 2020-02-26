TORONTO – WEATHER – Southern Ontario is going to experience a big dose of winter as Mother Nature shows off her white coat with snow. For Toronto as much as 25 centimeters of snow is possible.

The weather is already impacting air travel at Toronto Pearson as there are a number of flight delays. If you are traveling by air, it is a great idea to check with your airline to see if your flight will be impacted.

Flights out of Toronto being backed up could impact travel at other airports across Canada as well.

Are you flying with us tomorrow afternoon or evening? The GTA is expecting significant snowfall throughout the day, so plan accordingly ☃️ ☑️Plan your commute 🚌🚈⛷️❓

☑️Confirm flight status w. airline 📞

☑️Arrive early ⏰ For more, go to https://t.co/ZGbY4zVToV pic.twitter.com/SvKpo0Iwkd — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 25, 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Toronto

City of Ottawa

City of Hamilton

Almost all of Southern Ontario

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Snow is expected to continue today and will become heavy this afternoon. Heavy snow will continue through tonight before tapering to a few flurries Thursday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected by Thursday morning.

Additionally, strong snow squalls with heavy snow and blowing snow are expected to develop Thursday afternoon east of Lake Huron and may extend into the Golden Horseshoe. These snow squalls will likely continue through Friday. Whiteout conditions are likely with these snow squalls.

Road Conditions Will Make Driving more Challenging

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging motorists to be prepared for deteriorating driving conditions. The forecast calls for significant amounts of snow starting today and continuing until Thursday.

“If you are traveling Wednesday, even if it’s just to and from work, please adjust your driving and remember that speed limits are for ideal conditions”, said Acting Inspector Marc Hemmerick, East Region OPP Manager of Traffic and Marine Programs. “Please go slow, give yourself extra time and leave lots of extra following distance.”

Follow these tips:

Adjust your driving: Slow down, extra space, no sudden lane changes

The full lighting system on

Clear snow from all windows and lights, as well as the rest of your vehicle. You may have to do this multiple times during a trip.

Ensure your fuel tank is full and have an emergency travel kit (food, blanket, candle, extra cell phone power) in case you are stranded or stuck

Please do not call 911 or other police phone lines to ask about road conditions. Those lines are needed for true emergency calls. To learn the latest on road conditions, visit the Ministry of Transportation’s Traveller Information site 511on.ca. It’s filled with valuable resources. You can also follow @511ONEastern or @511Ontario.