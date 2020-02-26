THUNDER BAY – CRIME – Perhaps the wrong place to make a scene, the Thunder Bay Courthouse. On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, a man did just that and it resulted in his arrest and charges being laid against him.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers working at the Thunder Bay Courthouse were dealing with a male who failed to remove his belongings at a security checkpoint near the building’s main entrance just before 9:30 am.

A media statement from Thunder Bay Police says they escorted the male out of the courthouse due to his lack of required cooperation at the security checkpoint, at which point the male assaulted one of the TBPS officers. The male then fled out the front doors of the courthouse and threw his coffee at the officer.

The officer pursued the male on foot and caught up to him a short distance away. The male again assaulted the officer. Despite the assault, the officer was still able to arrest the individual. The male was charged and taken into custody.

Jacob Christopher DAVENPORT, 22, is charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Assault with a Weapon.

Davenport appeared in bail court on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in court.