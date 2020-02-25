THUNDER BAY – The 2020 Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies at Fort William Gardens came together like clockwork. As each team from across Canada entered the Gardens there was massive cheering from the capacity audience.

The Thunder Mountain Singers and Dancers shared the Indigenous culture with the athletes and audience. The smooth beat of the drums echoed through the Gardens.

Mark Tewksbury, an Olympic Gold Medalist in swimming spoke to the athletes, welcoming them, thanking the game’s organizers and especially Barry Strieb the event chairman who put in countless hours.

“Have fun!” shared Mark.

Mayor Bill Mauro stated, “I have no doubt Thunder Bay will put on a show you will long remember”.

Chair Barry Strieb thanked everyone, the more than 1000 volunteers who brought the dream and vision of these games to life.

The excitement in the Gardens continued to grow through the opening ceremonies.

The Torch Run brought the house down as the Governor General declared the 2020 Thunder Bay Special Olympic Games Open.

