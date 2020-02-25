THUNDER BAY – If it seems the police have been extra busy dealing with impaired drivers lately, it is because they have been. One of the easiest crimes to avoid, there are taxi-cabs, Uride and designated drivers, a myriad of options that do not involve getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle and putting yourself and others at risk.

On Monday, February 24, 2020, Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to the area of Bruce Street just before 3 pm following reports of a hit and run that had just occurred on Beverly Street near Winnipeg Avenue.

Dispatchers advised officers they would be seeking a male driving a blue pick-up truck, and that the male was recently spotted heading northbound on Fort William Road. The male was eventually stopped by police and stopped at the Tractor Trailer Service on Fort William Road at 3 pm.

When police arrested the accused male driver they noticed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed signs the male had been consuming alcohol.

The driver was transported to TBPS headquarters where samples of his breath were taken. The results of those breath tests showed the male had 340 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, which is more than four times the legal limit.

An ongoing investigation into the hit and run officers were originally dispatched to revealed that the impaired motorist had rear-ended another motorist who was stopped at a stop sign at Beverly Street and High Street.

The accused motorist fled from the scene of the collision, and ended up striking another vehicle while heading eastbound on Beverly Street.

A 38-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs, Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration.

The accused was released from custody with a future court date. None of the Charges have been proven in court.

Editorial Note: Thunder Bay Police do not usually release the name of individuals who they arrest and charge with impaired driving. If they did NetNewsLedger would publish their names.